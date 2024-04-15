Update on When Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch’s WWE Contracts Expire, Deal Still Not Reached

PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre and WWE have yet to agree to a new deal and his contract is said to be very close to expiring. One source said that the deal expires around five to six weeks from now. WWE is working to make sure a new deal is done to prevent McIntyre from becoming a free agent. If the two sides don’t agree, he would be free to go anywhere in late May or early June. Both parties have been in talks for the past several weeks.

WWE recently made changes in Talent Relations, as previously noted, to prevent deals from being so close to expiring before negotiations begin. Chris Legentil and Matthew Altman were moved to Talent Relations for that purpose. WWE is also working hard to make sure Becky Lynch signs a new deal before her contract is up. She is believed to have around eight weeks left, but that’s not totally confirmed at this time.