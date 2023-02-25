wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre Wants A Shot At GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Title

February 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE on FOX Twitter

During today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown, Drew McIntyre revealed that he wanted a shot at GUNTHER and the Intercontinental Championship. McIntyre watched Imperium’s match from the stage on last night’s Smackdown.

He said: “It’s five weeks till WrestleMania. I want GUNTHER and I want the Intercontinental Championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading