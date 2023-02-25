wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Wants A Shot At GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Title
February 25, 2023 | Posted by
During today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown, Drew McIntyre revealed that he wanted a shot at GUNTHER and the Intercontinental Championship. McIntyre watched Imperium’s match from the stage on last night’s Smackdown.
He said: “It’s five weeks till WrestleMania. I want GUNTHER and I want the Intercontinental Championship.”
