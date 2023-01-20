Dumpster Match Set For MLW Superfight 2023

Major League Wrestling has announced a four-way dumpster match for MLW Superfight on February 4 in Philadelphia. It will feature Real1 vs. Microman vs. Mance Warner vs. a mystery opponent. The announcement reads:

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced its first-ever DUMPSTER MATCH: Real1 vs. Microman vs. Mance Warner vs. ? at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

For months Real1 has taken to MLW TV and Instagram running down Mance Warner as trailer park trash while disrespecting Microman.

Following the shocking events at Blood & Thunder earlier this month, Real1 demanded getting both Ol Mancer and the “World’s Greatest Wonder” in the ring and now he will get his shot.

The question is, what happens if it’s the “Certified G” who gets tossed in the dumpster and sent back up i95 in a garbage truck?

Could Microman defy the odds and evade being tossed or be an easy target?

The wily Bucksnort brawler Mance Warner has an impressive win/loss record when it comes to brawls. Does he have the upper hand in a dumpster match?

The rules of a dumpster match are simple: there are no pinfalls, knockouts, or submissions. Anything goes as combatants brawl all over the arena striving to toss opponents into a dumpster and thus eliminating them from the bout. No matter how badly you beat down other wrestlers, the only way to claim victory is by fully placing them in a dumpster and locking the lid.

Who will be left standing having taken out the trash?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, February 4. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

DUMPSTER MATCH!

Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. ?

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy vs. ???

World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Hardcore Match

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

The debut of B3CCA!

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

John Hennigan

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Delirious

Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz

La Estrella

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE!