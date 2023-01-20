wrestling / News
Dumpster Match Set For MLW Superfight 2023
Major League Wrestling has announced a four-way dumpster match for MLW Superfight on February 4 in Philadelphia. It will feature Real1 vs. Microman vs. Mance Warner vs. a mystery opponent. The announcement reads:
(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced its first-ever DUMPSTER MATCH: Real1 vs. Microman vs. Mance Warner vs. ? at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
For months Real1 has taken to MLW TV and Instagram running down Mance Warner as trailer park trash while disrespecting Microman.
Following the shocking events at Blood & Thunder earlier this month, Real1 demanded getting both Ol Mancer and the “World’s Greatest Wonder” in the ring and now he will get his shot.
The question is, what happens if it’s the “Certified G” who gets tossed in the dumpster and sent back up i95 in a garbage truck?
Could Microman defy the odds and evade being tossed or be an easy target?
The wily Bucksnort brawler Mance Warner has an impressive win/loss record when it comes to brawls. Does he have the upper hand in a dumpster match?
The rules of a dumpster match are simple: there are no pinfalls, knockouts, or submissions. Anything goes as combatants brawl all over the arena striving to toss opponents into a dumpster and thus eliminating them from the bout. No matter how badly you beat down other wrestlers, the only way to claim victory is by fully placing them in a dumpster and locking the lid.
Who will be left standing having taken out the trash?
Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!
Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, February 4. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.
CARD:
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu
Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards
DUMPSTER MATCH!
Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. ?
DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match
Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy vs. ???
World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo
Hardcore Match
Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders
The debut of B3CCA!
Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:
John Hennigan
Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club
Davey Boy Smith Jr.
World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado
Samoan SWAT Team
Sam Adonis
Delirious
Calvin Tankman
Billie Starkz
La Estrella
Cesar Duran
The FBI
Plus MORE!
More Trending Stories
- Police Perform Wellness Check on Kevin Nash, Nash Says His Comments Were Blown Out of Proportion
- Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing
- More Notes on Taping of Last Night’s Jay Briscoe Tribute Show
- ROH Planning Second Jay Briscoe Tribute Show, WBD Reportedly Didn’t Allow Tributes On Dynamite