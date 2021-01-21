Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has announced several matches, including Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic bouts, for next week’s NXT. WWE announced the following card for next week’s show, which also includes a Cruiserweight Championship match:

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar vs. Curt Stallion

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. MSK

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kushida & Leon Ruff

* Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch