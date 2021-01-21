wrestling / News
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches & More Set For Next Week’s NXT
January 20, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced several matches, including Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic bouts, for next week’s NXT. WWE announced the following card for next week’s show, which also includes a Cruiserweight Championship match:
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar vs. Curt Stallion
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. MSK
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kushida & Leon Ruff
* Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
