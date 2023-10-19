Dynamite Diamond Ring Match & More Announced For AEW Dynamite

MJF will defend his Dynamite Diamond Ring against Juice Robinson on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Robinson won the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal on tonight’s show to earn the match with MJF on next week’s show.

AEW also announced that Rob Van Dam and HOOK will team up on the episode, while Tony Khan will have a gift for Sting following the latter announcing on tonight’s show that his retirement match will take place at AEW Revolution 2024.

The full lineup for the episode, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Dynamite Dozen Ring Match: MJF vs. Juice Robinson

* Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. TBA

* Tony Khan has a gift for Sting