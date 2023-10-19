Sting Sets AEW Revolution 2024 For His Retirement Match

Sting has revealed that his last match will take place at AEW Revolution 2024. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the Icon cutting a promo in which he talked about those he’s shared the ring with, and how his 2015 retirement never felt right to him. He then noted that he will have his last match at Revolution 2024.

AEW Revolution has traditionally taken place in early March, though the date and location have yet to be announced for next week’s show.