Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Penta and Jay White meet outside the ring for some action before the bell even rings! They get in the ring eventually, and….

Penta with a backstabber out of the corner and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Jay to the outside. Penta hits the ropes, but Colten Gunn grabs the boot. Jay back in, Penta rolls him up for 1..2NO!!! Kick from Penta, he locks the head, but Jay rolls to the corner. He kicks out of it, Penta misses a splash, Jay grabs the head and hits a DDT! Jay with shoulders in the corner. DDT and a cover for 1..2..NO!! They get crornered, Penta tries for a monkey flip, but Jay turns him around and sends Penta off the corner with a right hand. The Gunns and Juice mock Penta. Jay grabs him on the outside and drops him stomach first on the apron. Jay rolls Penta into the ring and covers. 1..2..NO!!! Boot to the face and Penta then proceeds to tie up the mask of Penta onto the ropes. It isn’t done well. Bryce unties it. Jay stomps. Jay hits a knee, another, another. He underhooks and suplexes Penta into the bottom buckle. Cover for 1…2..NO!!!

We are back and Penta hits a slingblade! Another! Jay to the outside. Penta hits the ropes and dives over with a flip onto Jay! Penta sends Jay back into the ring. He follows, crawling towards Jay. Jay is up. Penta allows it. Chop from Jay. Penta removes his glove with mad love from the crowd, tosses it to Alex, then chops the nipples off the chest of Jay. OTRA cheer from the crowd. Jay hits his own, but Penta eats it. Another hard chop. Jay wants the shirt of Penta to be removed. Penta is down. He removes his shirt and Jay chops him! They chop back and forth a bit till Jay hits the ropes, Penta catches him, spins ihm mid air and slams him down with a interesting powerslam DDT like move. It was sicker than I can describe. Penta goes for Fear Factor, but Jay escapes and hits a Uranage. Jay with a brainbuster! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!! Jay lifts Penta up in a sleeper, Penta escapes, Jay hits a dragon screw, SLEEPER SUPLEX! Jay grabs the head, lifts up Penta for Blade Runner, Penta counters, Made In Japan!!!!!!! Pin! 1…2……NO!!!!

Penta calls for Fear Factor. Austin gets on the apron. Ref stops him, Juice with a surprise left hand and Penta is out cold. Cover from Jay for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jay White

A much needed win for Jay against someone who wont really be hurt by a loss. The loss was never in question, considering we had Juice and The Gunns, but it might have been ok this time to see Jay get a clean win. Wrestling wise, this was a match that was all second half, with nothing of the first half really mattering one way or the other. Still, both guys are great.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:11

Jay White has a mic. He says MJF isn’t here, but you know who is? J-A-Y.He is a true elite champion. He’s stil waiting for MJF’s answer. Of course, MJF probably cant find anyone who wants to team up with him. Jay will lead by example.

Juice Robinson has a spoiler alert. Tonight, in the main event, Juice will win the Dynamite Dozen Douchebag Battle Royal, baby. After he tosses 11 people over the top rope, he is going to win the ring and pawn it. He promises he’s getting another gold tooth.

Renee is backstage with MJF!

He is all smiles. Truly, he could have ran out there like every single dumb good guy. Lucky for him, he is not a good guy, he’s a scumbag. He is on later, and he’s not going to waste an entrance pop on them. He was just at a Con, and he saw a lot of people that look just like Jay, pretending to be champions.

As for Cole, he is about to speak, but here comes The Acclaimed. They offer the services for the 8 man tag. MJF closes Max’s scissors, so Max tells MJF that he’s entering the main event, and when he beats everyone else, he’ll face MJF and win and MJF will have to put a ring on it.

Hikaru Shida vs Emi Sakura

The girls give each other some shoulder tackles, then Emi asks for a chop off. She hits Shida, but Shida hits a forearm. Chop, elbow, chop, elbow, back and forth. Both girls scream in Japanese. I don’t know this for a fact, but I find it to be a safe assumption. Emi corners Shida and chops her up all macine gun like. Emi tries for a crossbody, but Shida knees her! They roll around the ring with some almost pins.This turns into a cover from Shida for 1..2.NO!!! Shida corners Emi then hits some rights. Shida hops off the top rope but Emi side steps and hits her own dropkick to the face.

