Early Details On How Many People Watched AAA TripleMania

AAA finally held this year’s Triplemania event last weekend, with Kenny Omega defending the AAA Mega title against Laredo Kid, among other matches.

There are no television numbers available, but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show had 106,900 viewers during its peak on Youtube and Facebook. The show was live with Spanish commentary, although Hugo Savinovich occasionally spoke English knowing English-speaking fans were watching.

The streaming numbers are up from last year, which had 49,300 on Twitch with both English and Spanish feeds. It’s also up from 2018 (which also aired in both languages and had 40,600 live) and 2017 (73,200).

Following positive feedback, it had reached 1.8 million the next day when it was taken down by AAA, after it was likely flagged for music that was played. By the time yesterday rolled around, the entire AAA Youtube channel and page were gone. When matches returned without music, Pagano vs. Chessman had the most views.

By comparison, last year’s show was at 2.2 million and that was after a year.