Early Lineups For This Week’s WWE 205 Live, MMC, NXT & NXT UK Shows

– Here are the match listings for this week’s WWE 205 Live, MMC, NXT & NXT UK shows. WWE will begin airing two episodes of the NXT UK show on Wednesdays going forward.

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal

Alicia Fox and Rusev and Lana vs. AJ Styles and Charlotte

WWE 205 Live

* Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher

* #1 Contender’s Match: Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT UK 4PM ET

* Danny Burch inAction

* Noam Dar vs. Zack Gibson

NXT UK 5PM ET

* Mark Andrews vs. Wolfgang

* Sam Gradwell & Saxon Huxley vs. Moustache Mountai

NXT

* Matt Riddle debuts

* War Machine vs. Bobby Fish & Adam Cole