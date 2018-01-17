EC3 Pulled From Indie Show The Same Day as The Royal Rumble

– It was previously reported that WWE is interested in EC3 and that EC3 is free and clear as of now to sign wherever he likes. Things have gotten even more interesting, as Renegade Wrestling Revolution has announced that EC# will no longer be appearing on their January 28th event. January 28th is the same day as the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Let the speculation begin…

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!! Do to reasons out of RWR control EC3 will not be able to attend RWR “OVER THE TOP”. EC3 has said he will be back to RWR in the near future. We here at RWR wish EC3 the best and will see him soon. But the show must go on so straight from the office of RWR a new main event has been set Champion Ayden Cristiano will now have defend his title verus not 1, not 2, but 3 of the regions top Heavywieghts. So on January 28th at RWR “OVER THE TOP” you will see Ayden Cristiano vs Able Andrew Jackson vs Big Daddy Yum Yum vs Ryan Davidson. Plus so much more. Check out our new flyer to get all the information