Update On Lashley and EC3’s Impact Releases, When They Can Sign Elsewhere

– A new update is available on Bobby Lashley and EC3’s statuses following their Impact Wrestling releases. Both stars finished their commitments for the company over the past week’s tapings and PWInsider reports that EC3 is free and clear as of now to sign wherever he likes.

As for Lashley, he will be free to sign where he likes as of February 1st. Notably, that means he will not be eligible to return for WWE at the Royal Rumble.