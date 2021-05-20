wrestling / News

Eddie Edwards Reportedly Undergoes Appendix Surgery

May 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Eddie Edwards Slammiversary 2020

Eddie Edwards has undergone surgery for appendicitis, according to a new report. It was reported yesterday that the Impact Wrestling star was dealing with what was believed to be appendicitis and was in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

PWInsider has confirmed that Edwards did undergo surgery for the condition on Monday. Impact and Edwards have yet to publicly confirm the news.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Edwards for a quick and full recovery.

