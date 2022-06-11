Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Bryan Danielson

Eddie Kingston is no stranger to having strong feelings about his colleagues, and he recently explained why he doesn’t like Bryan Danielson. Kingston was interviewed by Joe Roderick recently and during the interview he shared his thoughts on Danielson, who he is currently allied in their war alongside Jon Moxley, Santana, and Ortiz against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

“I’ve known Bryan longer than Mox and he’s been a piece of s**t since I’ve met him,” Kingston said (per Fightful). “I’m not gonna lie to you guys and be like ‘Oh yeah, we’re best buds’. Bryan should be on so many, just on a lot of Mount Rushmores for wrestling. You can go independents, you can go now, if you’re talking about technical wrestlers, all of this stuff. Bryan is in the GOAT discussion with anybody.”

He continued, “But I’m not a mark, I’m not a fan. I’m not a stan. If I think you’re a bad person, or for Bryan, I think he’s a judgemental prick. He judges people. So I don’t like Bryan, there ya go.”

The two are set to team with their fellow allies against the JAS in a Blood & Guts match coming up.