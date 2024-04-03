Eddie Kingston Comments On Recent AEW Releases, Says His Heart Goes Out To Them

In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston spoke about the recent releases from AEW and how sad he feels for those no longer in the company. A total of ten people were cut from the roster, including Stu Grayson, The Boys, Dasha Kuret and more.

Kingston said: “You know what I’m more concerned about, I’m not going to front, are the people that lost their jobs. Honestly, that’s what I’m more worried about. I’m more worried about Dasha and Anthony Henry and Stu Grayson. Sorry if I didn’t mention your name, no disrespect, but I’m more worried about them. My heart goes out to them. I know how it feels to lose a job. A job. Wrestling or not, it’s still a job. That’s how you feed yourself and your family. My heart goes out to them. That’s what I’m more concerned about than what Phil said. The people that got let go did work for us and now they have to find another way to make ends meet. That’s what concerns me more. Whether I knew them, because some I knew very well, some I didn’t. Still, my heart goes out to them. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, it’s the business. People get hired and fired daily. It’s part of it. Still, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t leave me heartbroken that some of the people like Dasha, that I won’t see every week, who I love seeing every week, who put a smile on my face every week I saw her. That’s what I’m more concerned about. I care about that more.“