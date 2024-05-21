Eddie Kingston Gives Update On Injury, Will Need Surgery

Eddie Kingston has provided an update on his injuries, noting that he will require surgery. As noted, Kingston suffered a tibular fracture during his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence. PWInsider spoke with Kingston for an update and the AEW star confirmed that in addition to the fracture, he suffered tears to his ACL and meniscus and will need surgery.

The nature of the injury likely puts Kingston’s recovery time in the range of nine months. Kingston told the site, “This part of the game. Injuries happen. I will be back.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kingston for a quick and full recovery.