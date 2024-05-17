UPDATE: A new report has an update on Eddie Kingston’s injury. PWInsider reports that Kingston is confirmed to have suffered a tubular fracture in his leg, which he took while taking a suplex through a table at NJPW Resurgence. The report notes that Kingston’s legs slammed over the guardrail when he went through the table.

The injury is said to have been confirmed following X-rays in California. Kingston is awaiting confirmation on how it will be addressed from a medical standpoint, and he is said to be hoping to return by All In in London. That will depend on whether surgery is needed.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Eddie Kingston suffered a leg injury during his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence last weekend. He was scheduled to take part in Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing, but was replaced by the returning Darby Allin.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the word backstage at last Wednesday’s Dynamite was that Kingston suffered a broken leg, which was confirmed later on. Kingston shared a photo of himself in a wheelchair with a brace on.