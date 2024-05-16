wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Confirms Injured Leg Following AEW Dynamite
May 15, 2024 | Posted by
Eddie Kingston has confirmed his leg injury after it was referenced on this week’s AEW Dynamite. As reported, Kingston was reportedly hurt during his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence, and on Wednesday’s Dynamite the Young Bucks said that he had been bitten by “the injury bug.”
Kingston then posted to his Instagram account to confirm the news with a pic of himself in a wheel chair with a leg brace, writing:
“Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy.” –Dan Gable
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kingston for a quick and full recovery.
