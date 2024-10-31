Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Josh Alexander and two mystery partners take on Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham, Fir$t Cla$$ and The Rascalz face off in tag team action, Dani Luna will face off with Ash By Elegance and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: October 31st, 2024

Location: Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

We see PCO backstage and he says “Happy Halloween” and laughs.

Joe Hendry’s music hits but Frankie Kazarian comes out dressed as Joe Hendry. He says in a put on Scottish accent, “We believe in 252 pounds of pure defecation”. He says he lost at Bound For Glory but he can still be their hero and sing songs and smile like a moron. He says when you say his name and he appears. Joe Hendry’s music hits and the real Joe Hendry runs out and Kazarian runs out. Joe Hendry says Kazarian thought this would be upset him but this is amazing. He says after 47 years in the business, Kazarian is finally entertaining. He says Kazarian took something away from him and the people. He says he knows that Kazarian, John Layfield and Nic Nemeth were in on it. Nic Nemeth’s music hits and he comes out. Nic Nemeth says they went toe-to-toe and he believes in Joe Hendry. He says he watched the match and he did not see John Layfield clock Joe Hendry or Kazarian. He said he decided that he deserved a rematch. He says he went to Santino and he gets his match for the title tonight and Santino said no. He says the system is flawed. The System comes out. Eddie Edwards says Nic Nemeth said The System is flawed. He said The System runs TNA Wrestling. Nic Nemeth asks where Myers and Moose and the gold around their waist. He suggests him and Hendry beat the hell out of The System tonight. Kazarian suggests they make it a 6-man tag. Nemeth superkicks him and Hendry hits him with the Standing Ovation.

Alisha is on the mic and she says we saw a new Knockouts Champion at Bound For Glory and Masha is on borrowed time. Masha says everyone here is sick and tired of hearing her voice. She says she doesn’t care if it’s her or Tasha, but she’s looking for a fight tonight. She beats on Tasha until Alisha hits her and Masha goes after her but they team up on her until Jordynne runs out and Alisha and Tasha bail. Santino Marella’s music hits and says next week we will have Alisha and Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich and also books Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and JDC.

Match 1: Fir$t Cla$$ vs. The Rascalz

The Rascalz kick on AJ Francis and Wentz hits a Swanton on him and Trey pins him but Navarro breaks it up. Trey goes to the top rope but Navarro pushes him down and AJ Francis hits the Down Payment for the win.

Result: Fir$t Cla$$ def. The Rascalz by pinfall

Rating: **½

Josh Alexander comes out with the Good Hands. He says he’s in a bad mood so he suggests the fans in Detroit to not make it any worse. He says he shouldn’t be in a bad mood because he embarrassed Steve Maclin and he did it all by himself. He says he’s in a bad mood because The Northern Armory. He says The Northern Armory were denied at customs. He says he wouldn’t be surprised if somebody stooged them off. He says he enlisted the help of The Good Hands tonight and if they do well tonight, there might be more for them in the future.

Match 2: Josh Alexander and The Good Hands vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham