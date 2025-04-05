wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Recalls Asking for His First WWE Tryout in 2013

April 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Joe Hendry TNA Impact 3-13-25 Image Credit: TNA

– During a recent appearance at the Rock’n Horror Wrestle Fest, Joe Hendry recalled asking for a WWE in 2013. He was given the tryout opportunity by Robbie Brookside.

Joe Hendry stated (via Fightful), “The very first time I worked for WWE was actually my first year in wrestling. It was 2013. Robbie Brookside, who is a coach at NXT, he was at the school I was training at at the time for a brief period, and I just went up to him and says, ‘can I get a tryout?’ and he got me a tryout. Simple as that, you don’t ask, you don’t get.”

Hendry has more recently worked with WWE, working matches in NXT and also competing in the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joe Hendry, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading