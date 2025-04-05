Joe Hendry Recalls Asking for His First WWE Tryout in 2013

– During a recent appearance at the Rock’n Horror Wrestle Fest, Joe Hendry recalled asking for a WWE in 2013. He was given the tryout opportunity by Robbie Brookside.

Joe Hendry stated (via Fightful), “The very first time I worked for WWE was actually my first year in wrestling. It was 2013. Robbie Brookside, who is a coach at NXT, he was at the school I was training at at the time for a brief period, and I just went up to him and says, ‘can I get a tryout?’ and he got me a tryout. Simple as that, you don’t ask, you don’t get.”

Hendry has more recently worked with WWE, working matches in NXT and also competing in the Royal Rumble earlier this year.