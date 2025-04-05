– As previously reported, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and top contender Charlotte Flair got personal during their promo segment last night. Stratton said that Charlotte is 0-3 in marriages after her divorce with Andrade. Charlotte Flair fired back with a remark about Stratton’s real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, saying that he’s sending her [Charlotte] private messages. PWInsider has more details on the segment.

PWInsider reports that several sources claimed that the segment went off the planned course for the show, indicated Charlotte and Stratton’s personal shots were unscripted. Additionally, WrestleVotes reported last night that both women said “very little of what was in the rundown for them,” adding that they both went “off-script quite a bit.”

According to PWInsider, it’s believed that Tiffany Stratton made the remark in retaliation for how Charlotte “ate her up” during a previous SmackDown TV segment between the two. Others thought that Stratton stood up for herself to get the spotlight put back on her in front of a pro-Stratton crowd in Chicago. Others are said to have believed the segment went awry towards the end, and that it didn’t help anyone.

Several people also reportedly noted that Charlotte was thrown by the reaction of the crowd, which allowed Stratton’s insults to hit harder. One source claimed that Charlotte Flair’s comment about Kaiser, after Stratton rolled out of the ring and started exiting, appeared like “a flailing shot from a boxer who didn’t realize they were KO’ed” and that Charlotte was obviously “gotten to.”

The personal insults were later edited from the segment on WWE’s YouTube channel. The unedited segment is currently still available on the WWE on USA Network YouTube channel (see below).