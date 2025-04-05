Tiffany Stratton’s Comments About Charlotte Flair’s Divorce Cut From WWE Smackdown Clips

WWE has left Tiffany Stratton’s comments about Charlotte Flair’s divorce from WWE Smackdown on the cutting room floor. As noted, Stratton took a shot at Flair’s divorce from Andrade on Smackdown, saying she was “0 – 3” during a personal promo back-and-forth. Flair countered that Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs.

Both lines are absent from WWE’s clips on Twitter from the segment, as well as the YouTube video which ends with Stratton saying that Flair was “drinking in your daddy’s basement” at 25 while she was walking into WrestleMania as the WWE Women’s Champion.

You can see the YouTube highlight below as well as the full, unedited segment from Twitter’s Wrestling Pics & Clips: