– Fightful Select has an update on Eddie Kingston following last night’s NJPW Resurgence show in Ontario, California. As noted, Kingston lost to Gabe Kidd in a No Ropes Last Man Standing match for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title. Kingston was reportedly banged up from the match, and he was seen limping after the title bout.

Per the report, Kingston was legitimately hurt during the table suplex spot in the match. While Kingston needed assistance after that, he was able to walk on his own, but with a heavy limp backstage. The extent to which Kingston was hurt is unknown, but he reportedly suffered a legit injury during the match.

Eddie Kingston was attacked by The Elite after the match with Kidd. The former AEW Continental Champion is currently scheduled to take part in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing later this month. Kingston is scheduled to be part of Team AEW with Bryan Danielson and FTR to take on The Elite. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.