Ted DiBiase On Who His Dream Final Opponent Would Have Been

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about not letting a veteran take advantage of him, dream final opponent and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On not letting a veteran take advantage of him: “Well, no. And again, because I was ring savvy. There are ways to protect yourself from that happening too. But no, nobody ever guzzled me. And I can’t name any names, because I can’t really think of anybody you know off the top of my head. But you know, anybody that did do it, they found out right away that you don’t do that.”

On his dream final opponent: “Oh, gosh, it’s hard to say what I would have done for a final match, or who I would have chosen to have that final match with. At that time, it would be based on a territory. So in a perfect world — I mean, there are two names that come to mind. One of those is Jake Roberts and the other would be Bret Hart.”

On Ric Flair: “Another guy that would definitely be on that list if I could have would be Ric Flair. Yeah I mean, Ric was always very flamboyant, but Ric Flair was exceptional in the ring. And you can’t take that away from me.”

