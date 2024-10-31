Bobby Cruise Reflects On Sharing All In 2018 Announcing Duties With Justin Roberts

Bobby Cruise recently looked back at All In 2018 and how he split the announcing duties for the show with Justin Roberts. Cruise and Roberts did the ring announcing for the show, and Cruise looked back at the event in an interview on AEW Unrestricted. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

On being asked to do the show: “It was funny. I was getting asked, it quickly became in vogue to be All In. We had Ring Of Honor events so the Bucks would ask me, ‘Hey Bobby, are you All In?’ I don’t know, you guys got to tell me, am I all in? So finally we have a show in New York City, somebody told, ‘Bobby, you’re All In.’ Which is great, I knew it was going to be really cool.”

On Roberts being brought on as well: “Then we were in England for a Ring Of Honor loop standing outside of the hotel waiting for the bus. I was approached, ‘Hey, what do you think about Justin doing the show with you?’ I know there was concern about they didn’t want to just look like a ROH show with some other people thrown in, you know what I mean? Yes, there were talent that had never appeared in ROH that was going to be used on All In, but they wanted to have a completely different look and sound. Ian’s on commentary, I’m ring announcing, Paul is refereeing as well. There was also a mixture of outside talent and that’s the way they wanted it to be. I said, ‘Yeah, Justin, that’s great.’ I had never worked with Justin, we had talked over the years but had never worked together so I thought it’d be really cool. It was, it was great to kind of sit back and take some stuff in if it was his turn. We pretty much just swapped every other match it make it simple.”