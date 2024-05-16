Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.15.24  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

AEW starts HOT with Bryan Danielson’s music hitting, and he is ready for tag team action with Jon Moxley, but he is not alone. Bryan is in action against Jeff Cobb, but Kyle Fletcher is here and he and Jon go at it!

Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher vs Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley

Bryan and Jeff to start. Bryan does some work then tags in Jon who drops Jeff to his back then tags in Bryan. Bryan with kicks! Tag to Jon. Jon comes in with a clothesline and a pin for 1.2..>NO!!! Jeff corners Jon, tag from Kyle and he beats down Moxley from the apron. Kick to Jon in the corner. Chp from Kyle.Jon eats it, shoves, and Kyle shoves him back. Jon to the corner, asks for a chop, Kyle hits it, Jon reverses. Chops in the corner, right hands ot the face. Whip to Kyle. Big clothesline from Jon. Jon corners him, cohp to the chest, climbs up top and rakes the back. Jon bites the head then hits a superplex to Kyle! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jon with an arm bar but Jeff runs into kick him in the back.

We are BACK and Kyle has Jon cornered. Tag to Jeff after a right hand. Jeff ocks Bryan as he tries ot tag. Dead lift waist lock. Back elbows from Jon. Jeff tries to German, Jon breaks the hold, shoots Jeff to the ropes and hits a German! Tag to Bryan! He runs in, kicks Kyle off the apron, corners Jeff. YES kicks from Bryan. HE adds a chop in there. Whip from Bryan, reversed, Bryan runs up, over, hits the ropers, ducks ujnder, big clothesline. Bryan with kicks to Jeff, misses the head kick, Jeff shoves, Kyle grabs the boot, Jeff runs at ihm and Bryna holds onto the ropes. Jeff falls to the outside! Suicide dive and Kyle eats the move while Jeff side steps! Jeff shoves Bryan into the ring. Standing moonsault. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bryan hits the corner and runs right into a side suplex. Tag to Kyle. TO Jon. Kyle with a right, Jon hits his own, Kyle with a boot, Jon hits his own, Kyle with another boot. Jon attacks the hammies, then headbutts Kyle a few times, only to get hit with a leg lariat. Jon in the corner, Kyle runs with a big kick but Jon hits a clothesline out of the corner! Jeff with an attack to the back. Jyle shoots Jon onto the shoulders of Jeff. He corners Jon, Kyle with a big kick, Jeff with a back elbow. He shoots Jon…right into a piledriver! Cvoer for 1..2..NO!!!

Jeff corners Jon but in comes Bryan with kicks to Jeff, then a kick to Kyle! DEATH RIDER! Cover! 1..2….3!!!!



Winners: Bryan Danielson and Kyle Fletcher

Hell of an opener that started roughly formulaic but got great near the end there.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:47

Jon and Bryan stand on their respective corners to celebrate, but in comes Konosuke Takeshita to grab Jon from behind and hit a German OFF THE CORNER!! Kyle and Jeff attack Bryan in the corner.

Here comes Claudio Castagnoli with a huge crowbar. Lol. He rushes down to the ring to send the heels packing.

Video Package of Swerve Strickland and the swerve he suffered.

Adam Copeland is out next, presumably for some mic time. His entrance is cut short, though, as Buddy Matthews and Brody King ambush him and attack. They toss him down the ramp with punches and kicks and out comes Malakai Black with the TNT title that Copeland dropped. Brody tosses Copeland into the ring then tosses a bunch of chairs into it as well. Black walks slowly, heading towards the ring with intent. Buddy has a chair as Brody stands on the back of Adam.

Black grabs a mic as Brody and Budy grab Adam from behind. Black says Adam continues with this façade, and Black doesn’t understand. He tells Matthews to take Adam’s wedding ring. Buddy locks in a choke, Adam falls to sleep slowly, and Buddy takes the ring then hands it to Black. Buddy drags Adam to the corner, and he is knocked out. Black and Buddy put chairs on either side of Adam’s head, looking to attack, but here comes Kyle O’Reilly to make the save. He rushes the ring and Brody is there to hit a huge clothesline. He tosses Kyle back outside and Black hits him with The End.

Adam is still out. The chairs are still placed. Black and Matthews rush either end of the apron and hit dropkicks to the chairs as Brody hits a cannonball in the ring.

We are back with Renee and FTR. Renee reminds them they are down a man, but Cash Wheeler says the numbers don’t matter, but he thinks maybe they found a four. Dax Hardwood tells Okada that name-calling is bad, then calls Okada Elite’s bitch.

Jack Perry is on commentary for the following match.

The Young Bucks vs Matt Sydal and Christoper Daniels

Sydal and Nick to start. Knee strike from Sydal, he rolls up off the ropes, gets a 1. Tag to CD. Tag to Matt. They go face to face. Fallen Angel gets a big chant. Right hand to Matt. CD knocks Nick off the apron, Matt with a throat thrust. Matt locks up, flips CD behind him, CD rolls up tags in Sydal, and it’s Matt v Matt!!! High kick from CD and he pushes Matt into a kick from Sydal. Sydal with a standing shooting star, including a twist. Damn. Cover .1.2….NO!!! Matt misses a right hand, Nick gets a tag, atomic dorp, whip to Nick, Sydal clotheslines Matt then Nick hits a kick, another to CD, hops onto the apron, running kick to CD. Matt in the corner, heads to the apron. Axe handle from Nick.

Back and Sydal gets a tag! CD comesin, elbow to Matt, to Nick, Nick misses a kick. Death Valley Driver! He goes for Angels Wings, but Matt in to stop the move! CD shoves Nick into a hold, grabs Matt, DDT and a Flatliner combo to The Bucks! CD lifts up for a Uranage to Nick! Superkick from Matt! In comes Sydal who kicks, kicks again, flies over the top rope, Matt moves, sends Sydal into the crowd! Nick with a right, CD with a right, Nick pokes the eye. Splash in th corner is thwarted and Nick hits a high kick to CD. CD with a palm strike to Nick. He locks the head, tries for a rana but Matt holds Nicks feet down and CD crashes and burns!

Tag from Matt! CD runs for a tag but no one is there. Matt grabs CD and Nick is up high! He flies for a TK Driver! Cover! 1….2….3!!!

Winner: The Young Bucks

Well…it was certainly there.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Matt wants the music cut. He says last week, Christoper Daniels put his hands on Matt. As an executive, he should know better. They have been working hard to clear the locker room of toxicity. Unfortunately, Daniels, they’ve gotta let him go. He is fired. They’re not evil, though. They’ll take care of his fam. He’ll get a sweet severance package and even arranged for security to escort him out immediately. Thank you so much for five years of kick ass work. Love him to death. Later days.

Jack Perry wants to raise a toast to all the hard work The Bucks do. He raises an energy drink in the air, then pours it over Tony Schiavone’s head.

Renee is backstage with Toni Storm and Mariah May. She is in action with Harley tonight. Saraya, Luther, and Mariah are all banned.

Toni says her maternal instincts are kicking in. Cameron wants to bully her child? She will take her womb to the woodshed.

As for Deeb, thank you for knocking her out so she no longer had to listen to her sob story.

Hhahahaha I’m sorry, go find this promo because it is short, but oh so sweet.

Malakai Black is backstage, I think, with Adam’s ring. He says this little trinket holds so much. IT holds everything that holds him back. Speaking of holding back, a barbed wire cage match? Of course, he accepts, but if he beats Adam – and he will – Adam bend the knee to The House of Black.

Hook vs Sebastian Wolfe

Hook turns out the corner, locks up behind, T-Bone, Suplex! Crosssfaces from above. Redrum! Wolfe taps.



Winner: Hook

Line, and sinker

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :30

Hook grabs the mic from Justin and calls out Jericho. He wants his title back.

Out comes Chris Jericho, aka The Learning Tree. Big Bill is with him. Jericho waves to the crowd, all smiles.

Jericho is glad to see Hook, he hoped Hook has learned something in his absence. He loves sharing the spotlight with Hook.

Hook says spotlight? No, he wants Jericho to have all the spotlight, to see Hook beat his ass tonight.

Jericho says tonight, this is not a fighting moment. It’s a teaching moment. The world doesn’t revolve around Hook. He needs to be less selfish like Jericho. Think of others. Jericho wants to get these words right…

PLEASE RETIRE chant. Jericho says he is not ready for that. The Redwood and he are both here to entertain everybody. This is the For the World title, not For the Hook title. When you lose a title, you gotta work your way back up. Which is why this Saturday, there will be a Qualification Match, and if Hook wins, maybe he’ll get to face Jericho again.

Hook says this sounds great. Kno what else?

Jook clocks Jericho atop the head with the mic. Bill attacks, but Hook gets a waist lock. Jericho clocks him, then Bill continues the attack.

Here comes Katsuyori Shibata!! He runs in, ducks under a kick, and sends zBill out of the ring with his own!

Jericho has a hand full of blood. He and Bill shout, “What is wrong with you?” as they walk up the ramp.

Swerve Strickland congratulates Washington. He is the champion. Embassy bit the hand that fed them, and he put them down. He was the one that got put in a coffin, but he is going to put Christian in his grave. AS for Cage, consider him the final nail in the coffin of The Mogul Embassy.

Swerve starts his walk towards his entrance.

Swerve Strickland vs Brian Cage

Swerve with a double knees! Cxage corners him hits a bunch of clotheslines! Arm drag from Swerve. Misses a stomp. Waist lock, cage reverse. Swerve flips over the back, holds the ropes, and Café tumbles outside. Swerve hits the ropes and dives….INTO a head catch! Swerve to th apron, and hits huge kick to Cage’s face. Swerve runs and stomps the left arm. Right hand, he slams Cage’s left arm onto the barricade. Swerve wraps the arm around the post. He pulls at the arm, then pulls swerve into the post. Cage rolls into the ring. Swerve to the apron, Cage pulls him up and into the ring the hard way. Swerve with right hands to the face. Swerve gets cornered, kicks out of it, walks into a press by Cage. Cage tosses Swerve into the corner back first.

WE come back to Cage deadlifting Swerve into a suplex then a cover for 1.2…NO!!! Swerv with a kick, high boot, to the jaw, Cage with a clothesline, Swerve pops right back up and knocks Cage out! Runningn uppercut in the corner to Cage, another uppercut, another. He hits a few more then a snapmare. Swerve to the 2nd rope, uppercut to the back of the head. Cage hops into the air but Swerve catches him! BRAINBUSTAAAAA!!!!!! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Cage tries for Weapon X but Swerve counters for a triangle, but Cage powers through, powerbomb into the corner, then an F5 move and a cover! 1.2…NO!!! Headbutt sends Cage outside! Cage hops to the apron, Swerve trips him up, then kicks him in the side of the head. Cage slides down but his feet hook the bottom rope. Swerve with a stomp to Cage! Swerve to the top rope! Cage is laid out below! 450 Splash!! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Swerve locks up behind, Cage arm drags him, powerbomb, another one! Pin for 1..2.NO!! Cage locks up, Swerve turns into the Drill Claw and hits a rana! Elbow strike, Cage eats it, kick from Swerve, Cage with a kick! Right hand, big boot, from Swerve! Rights and lefts, Cage shoves Swerve, Swerve rolls away, stomp to the chest, cover but Swerve breaks it and spins Cage to his stomach.

Swerve grabs the left arm, snaps the arm back! Swerve waits for Cage to stand, Swerve runs for House Call. Holy shit that looked sick! Cover! 1..2…3!!!!!!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

I thought everything before the break was tame, but it was all to build towards that second half where Swerve just kicked a whole lot of ass. Props to Cage, too, for selling for Swerve and doin his part.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 14:49

After the match, Swerve grabs a chair and smacks Cage with it across the left shoulder.

Christian Cage’s music hits, but Swerve continues to trap Cage’s arm under a chair. Swerve stands as Christian comes out with Nick Wayne’s mom. Swerve looks to smack the arm of Cage with a chair, but Nick Wayne is behind Swerve! He hits a low blow! In comes Killswitch to attack! Him and Nick attack. KIllswitch grabs Swerve. Nick has a family photo of Swerve and his fam. Nick smacks Swerve across the dome with it. Swerve is bleeding, and it pours freely. Ouch. Nick removes the photo from the frame. Cage with a mic, says he embarrassed Nick in his own gym, so now Cage is forced to embarrass Swerve.

Cage has the photo, wonders if his daughter is proud, and asks the photo if she is proud of her absentee father. He then rubs the photo across Swerve’s face. Tonight, he took his blood. In two weeks, he takes his title.

Hook is backstage with Renee. He says whoever he needs to beat to get to Chris Jericho, he will beat. Shibata asks even him? Hook says, if push come to shove, yes, even him.

Here comes Samoa Joe to ask who the hell Hook is? He used to be something special, but now he’s falling for the same trap over and over again, and now Jericho’s got him at his own homie! Joe says if Hook was better, he’d be more feared.

Joe leaves, disappointed, while Shibata has his translator say:

“He’s too large to be wearing a floral pattern.”

Toni Storm vs Harley Cameron

Side headlock from Harley to start. Toni reveres and hits her own, then a tackle off the ropes. Side headlock takeover to Harley. Whip to Toni, reversed, Toni misses a clothesline, hits a Thesz Press. Mounted punches. Toni hits the ropes. Hip attack sends Harley flying off the apron.

Deeb is shown coming out to the top of the ramp with some sort of flag. Harley takes the distraction and attacks Toni as we go to break.

WE come back and Toni hits a beautiful Fisherman’s Suplex with a bridge for a pin that gets 1..2.NO!!! Harley hits the throat, some Sole Food, hits the roeps, running with a knee to Toni! Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Harley hits the ropes, again, Toni ius up! HUGE SKY HIGH POWERBOMB! COVER! 1.2….NO!!!

Toni hits the ropes again, takes a breather, Harley with a jackknife pin, Toni reverses, Harley reveres, Toni reverses, and both girls get 2. Toni with a fake out punch, Storm Zero! Cover! 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Toni Storm

In less than ten minutes, Toni showed why she is champion and made Harley look good. Solid match. Good shit.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 7:11

We are backstage with new girl as well as The Undisputed Kingdom and Will OSpreay.

Will says he feels like the world’s eyes are on him, but there is a sour taste in his mouth. He hates how comfortable Strong is around him with that title. There are only two reasons, those big lugs behind them, or because he retired the Tiger Driver 91. Why would Strong pay these mind games? He’s playing them piss poor. He has done this move on people he love and respects. He doesn’t respect Strong. Strong has always looked down on him, so in turn he has none for him.

Strong says this is the smartest thing Will has ever said. Will is so talented in the ring, but dumb as dirt outside. Now that he has a child and a wife, he is still a child. He doesn’t deserve this title. Strong overcame something traumatic in his life – a neck injury. But he doesn’t quit. He worked for this. He doesn’t care who we think Will is. He knows who Will is. He’s a child.

Will says this’ll be sweet for him. Strong will learn humility. He will take the one thing that makes Strong important. He is the best wrestler in the world, internationally known, and Sunday it’s him time to show why he is the best and why he is on another level.

Nicely done.

Mercedes Mone is here, so please, everyone, shut the hell up.

Oh, Willow Nightingale is here, too. She comes out with Kris and Stokely, but Willow tells them to head backstage, because she’s got this .

Renee brings up the history, but also points out that this is the in-ring debut of Mercedes.

Willow is first to sign, but before she does, she says she respects Mercedes and all she’s done. But she needs to know – does she respect the title? This is the TBS Championship. It’s a title that celebrates the legacy of professional wrestling, a legacy that dates over 50 years on this very channel. A legacy built on fighting, on hard work and dedication and defending. This is something that every woman that has held this title represents, including her friend Kris Statlander. Now, she is the face of TBS. This smiling face, every time she walks down, you see her entrance – “Nothing matters, smile anyway.” That means through all her doom and gloom, she looks for something to smile for. Wrestling is her strength, and this title is what matters to her. So through it all, she will not let Mercedes walk in and take that away. Not now, at Double or Nothing, or ever.

Willow signs.

Mercedes grabs the mic.

She tries to get the hometown pop. She has broken down doors and kicked down glass ceilings. Willow wouldn’t be here without her. She respects Willow. There is a difference between being great and the being greatest of all time. As for the face of TBS, we should be looking at the new face of TBS. She is on the red carpet, sitting courtside, throwing out first pitches. She knows the best part of Willow’s career was beating her, but at Double or Nothing, her losing will still be the best thing to ever happen to her. Her legacy is all about winning.

Willow says the last time they wrestled, she walked away as champion, and Mercedes didn’t walk out at all.

Mercedes with the hard slap. Mone tries for a title shot across the face, but Willow ducks and slams Mercedes through the table!

Willow did great here.

AEW Continental Championship Match

Dax Hardwood vs Kazuchika Okada

Quick lockups into stalemates. Dax drops Okada, tries for the Sharpshooter, but Okada leaves the ring. Okada back in the ring, fakes out Dax, kicks, attacks the back, right forearm to the face. HUGE chop from Dax to Okada! He lifts up, another chop! Dax sends Okada to the corner. Chop. Side headlock and a tackle from Okada. Okada hits the ropes, holds on, then shoots Dax into the corner shoulder first.

We are back and Dax is hitting the prettiest Spinebuster. With both men down, the ref starts his count. They’re both up at 5. Dax rushes the corner, Okada sits him on the top rope and hits a dropkick sending him outside. Dax takes a seat on a chair outside. Okada runs out and hits him with a big boot! Okada turns and Dax is still seated. Okada breaks the count. Dax with a chop. They exchange forearms. Okada with a DDT using the barricade like he’s Randy Orton! Okada runs into the ring. Dax is slow to rise. Ref gets all the way to 9 and Dax rushes into the ring. Okada grabs Dax, lifts him for a possible Rainmaker, but Dax just collapses. Okada lifts him again, spins for Rainmaker, but Dax was playing Possum! Duck under and a German! Another! A third is attempted, switch, elbow from Dax, hits the ropes, big boot from Okada, he bounces off the ropes, catches a boot, uppercut, right jab to the afce, Dax doule underhook, Dragon Suplex!

Both men up. Da backs him into the ropes, whips, but Okada holds onto therope. Dax with a chop. Whip again, Okada holds on, turns and hits a right. Da is laughing, chop to Okada. Okada is laughing! They exchange forearm then chops. Whip, reversed, Okada hops up for a dropkick, but Dax drops down to avoid it! Tries or a sharpshooter, but Okada kicks him away! Okada tries for a piledriver, but Dax holds on, preventing the spin. Elbow to the back, back elbow from Dax, piedriver attempt, but Okada up, spins him and hits a neck breaker to Dax! Cover! 1.2….NO!! Okada to the top rope, Dax follows. Right hand, another. Climbs up. Dax with a superplex! They are on their knees. Both men with headbutts. Chop from Dax. Okada spins, Dax meets him with a lariat! Powerbo—no!!! Okada rolls through, jackkife, Dax sits on the pni! 1.2..NO!!!! Shoots the legs. Dax tries for sharpshooter AGAIN, but Okada kicks him away AGAIN! Okada lifts Dax up, spins him for the Tombstone! Dax reverses! TOMBSTONE! Cover! 1.2….NO!!! Dax to the top rope! He misses a headbutt! Okada rolls out of the way! Okada tries for Rainmaker, Dax ducks, shoots the legs, sharpshooter!!!

Okada leaves the ring to grab his title. He comes into the ring with it, ref grabs the title, low blow from Okada! RAINMAKER! Cover for 1.2..3!!!



Winner: Okada



Total Rating:

Match Time:

Heree come The Young Bucks and Jack Perry to attack Dax!! Out come Cash Wheeler and Bryan Danielson to even the odds, but they are still outnumbered….

Until….

Darby Allin runs out to make the save! He’s got his skateboard! He attacks and the crowd is HYPED!!! He goes straight for Jack Perry, has his skateboard in hand, hits Perry with it as The Bucks run out of the ring. The heels run and we…

End Show