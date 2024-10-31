Liv Morgan Recently Signed New Five-Year Deal With WWE

Liv Morgan has confirmed that she recently re-upped with WWE on a new five-year deal. The WWE Women’s Champion spoke with Logan Paul on the latter’s Impaulsive podcast and revealed that she signed a new five-year contract with the company.

“I just signed a new five-year deal, so my five-year plan is WWE,” Morgan said (per Fightful). “That’s my five-year plan.”

Morgan will face Nia Jax for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.