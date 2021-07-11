Edge Compares His Feud With Roman Reigns To Other Rivalries

During an appearance on Talking Smack, Edge spoke about his rivalry with Roman Reigns and compared it to feuds that he’s had in the past. The two will meet for the Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank next Sunday.

He said: “I need to dip into a different place. And I need to get there when there’s a particular talent in front of me. And throughout the years, I think I’ve been able to find that place and it can be a dangerous place to find, because the line between good and evil is paper-thin. And there are certain talents that causes me to have to cut through that paper and bring out a side of Edge that isn’t really healthy, probably for me and for a lot of other people. Some talents like The Undertaker, talents like John Cena, talents like Roman Reigns.

I know what he brings to the table, and I know he calls himself the Head of the Table and I can appreciate everything that he’s trying to say because he believes everything he says. But I’ve been there, done that. I’ve won 31 championships in this company. That’s more than anyone else, and I’m sorry, I don’t count the 24/7 Championship. So I’ve won 31 championships here. Nobody else has done that, and there’s a reason and it’s because I need to get to that place, and I can get there. And at Money in the Bank this Sunday, I don’t fully think Roman fully understands or comprehends what I bring with me.

I try not to chew on regret. As soon as it’s done, I spit it out. And I have to move on. This one stuck with me. It bothered me. And I realized I needed to do something to change the narrative, to change what was going on inside of here and what was tap-dancing around in the brain. There wasn’t doubt, there was anger and I needed to manifest that anger and use it in a positive way, but it took me some time to get there. So I needed to kind of collect myself and I haven’t had to do that before so it was a new place for me to find, but I learned something from it too. There was a lot of self-reflection, but never doubt. One thing I don’t do is doubt myself. The second you doubt yourself, you’re dead in the water.

So I knew when I came back, I had to find the guy that would slap John Cena’s dad. I had to find the guy that had no problem facing Undertaker in Hell in a Cell, even though I got chokeslammed to hell. I got up and continued. I needed to find that guy and I know I’m talking about myself in the third person here but truly at times I really have to try and compartmentalize that. And when I’m out there, man, I’m unhinged. I go someplace else and once I go there it takes a while to get out of that.”