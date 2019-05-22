Edge Says He Hopes That AEW Knocks It Out Of The Park

In the latest episode of E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian spoke about AEW’s recent deal with TNT and both said they hope the promotion succeeds, with Edge in particular stating that he hopes they ‘knock it out of the park.’ Here are highlights:

Christian on AEW’s deal with TNT: “So it was also announced that All Elite has signed a deal with TNT and will start airing a weekly show later this year. That’s pretty big. That’s huge! It’s funny. Yeah, you think about where this kind of idea spawned. You know, it was basically starting from that show they did last year. They were just…they wanted to do the biggest independent show and it just goes to show you if you keep pushing it, if you want to will something into existence, you can do it. And it’s huge for the industry. It really is. I mean, having that kind of platform to showcase talent and there is so much talent out there nowadays. It’s always good for the talent to have a place to apply their trade and earn a living. It’s great.”

Edge on the current marketplace: “Obviously, there is a marketplace for it as well. What will be interesting to see is the numbers that they actually pull in, what the network is expecting, and what is a realistic expectation too. As a kind of a fledgling company starting out, you know, I hope it does gangbusters. I really do. But I just hope that they’re given the time, you know what I mean, to find their audience outside their core audience and just have time because any show new….We were talking Seinfeld. You watch the first episode and the first season of Seinfeld and it’s a completely different show. And it was given a chance to find its feet and grow into what it was. And I don’t think it’s really any different, you’re talking about a TV show. To work out the kinks, if there are any, and maybe there won’t be, just to figure out production values, editing processes… how are you going to shoot your backstage promos? Are you going to give it this feel, that feel? Lot of different things go into it and it will be interesting to see what they do. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do though. It’s exciting. Good for them. And I hope they knock it out of the park. I really do.”

Christian on their money: “And the good thing is too, money doesn’t seem to be an issue, so there’s that as well. They have that luxury, so to speak, of being able to work through some of those trial and error periods if it does happen.”

