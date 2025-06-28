Elektra Lopez Discusses Her Connection With the Anoa’i Family

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE Superstar Elektra Lopez discussed her career and her connection to the Anoa’i. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Elektra Lopez on her connection to the Anoa’i family: “They are family to me. You know, my father, when he was in WWF, travelled with Afa Senior and Sika, so my mom was good friends with them because she also traveled along sometimes. So, she’s the one that connected me with them, and they just took me in with open arms, and it was just…They’re family!”

On a movie she was taught by Afa Jr.: “So, one thing… The first time that I have ever taken a backdrop was from Afa Jr., and I, again, I was very green in the business, and he said, ‘It’s okay, it’s easy, it’s easy!’ I go to do it, as soon as we go up, because he’s so tall, I was like ‘Oh s**t!’ and I [laughs] so that was definitely a memorable moment.”

As noted, Elektra Lopez was released by WWE earlier in February.