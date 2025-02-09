Elektra Lopez Reportedly Released by WWE

– PWInsider has an update on another WWE Superstar who was released this week. Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma has reportedly been released from the company, and her profile was moved to WWE’s Alumni section.

Lopez was part of the latest round of releases on Friday, February 7. She had first signed with WWE in 2021. During last year’s WWE Draft, Legado Del Fantasma was drafted to remain on SmackDown. She last competed on WWE TV on the December 6, 2024 edition of SmackDown in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament. Tiffany Stratton won the match after scoring a pinfall on Lopez.

Here is the current list of the latest round of WWE releases (Or a contract being renewed in Sonya Deville’s case):

* Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar)

* Paul Ellering

* Cedric Alexander

* Sonya Deville

* Blair Davenport

* Isla Dawn

* Elektra Lopez

* Giovanni Vinci

* The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)