WWE News: Enzo Amore Comments on Being Ejected From Survivor Series, Survivor Series 2019 Set for Chicago

– It was reported last night Enzo Amore was ejected from last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV after trying to cause a disruption at the show. He commented on social media…

Just checked…. Still Certfied. — real1 (@real1) November 19, 2018

Apparently you can’t vape inside the staples center. #HowYouDoin!? — real1 (@real1) November 19, 2018

My video of the wrestler formerly known as Enzo Amore trying to interrupt #SurvivorSeries. @WWE security not having any of it. He is taken down quickly. pic.twitter.com/2jdRtOe36z — LEE SHENKER (@TuftsGuy) November 19, 2018

– According to Chicago Red Eye, WWE confirmed that the Allstate Arena just outside of Chicago, will host the 2019 Survivor Series weekend on November 22-25. John Saboor, the WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events commented…

“WWE is so proud of our relationship with our fans in Chicago. Allstate Arena, going back to when it was known as Rosemont Horizon, has been such an important partner of WWE, dating back to the ’80s.”

WWE today announced that Chicago will host Survivor Series® Weekend in 2019 with Survivor Series, Monday Night Raw®, SmackDown® Live and NXT® TakeOver® all taking place at Allstate Arena over four consecutive nights.

* Friday, November 22 – SmackDown Live, airing on FOX

* Saturday, November 23 – NXT TakeOver, streaming on WWE Network

* Sunday, November 24 – Survivor Series, streaming on WWE Network

* Monday, November 25 – Monday Night Raw, airing on USA Network

Additional details about these events, including ticket on sale information and travel packages, will be announced in early 2019.