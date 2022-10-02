Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan’s Acquisition of ROH, Says the Assets Have ‘No Real Value’

– During the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff criticized Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor (ROH) earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bischoff on Ring of Honor having an insignificant audience: “How many YouTube viewers did Ring of Honor get before they were purchased? You’re talking about tens of thousands, maybe? It was an insignificant, off-the-radar, unknown brand, with the exception of the most active of the internet wrestling community who sought it out.”

On how the brand and video library had no value: “The library was worth almost nothing. A lot of that library is so poorly produced it doesn’t lend itself to a premium streaming platform. You know, there’s some legacy to it because some talent came out of there, which is notable and interesting as backstory. But there’s no real value in any of the assets.”

Since acquiring ROH, Tony Khan oversaw two ROH this year, including Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July. ROH has not yet been able to close a new deal yet since the acquisition was completed. During that time, AEW has been booking ROH matches and title bouts on AEW programming.