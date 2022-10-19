Eric Bischoff on WWE Using QR Codes for The White Rabbit Project

– During the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the White Rabbit Project mystery angle in WWE, which led to the return of Bray Wyatt, and WWE using QR codes to make it a more interactive angle with the fans. Bischoff stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I was aware, again, just through reading contacts within the business, of what they were doing. I’m not going to suggest that they used the QR code, you know, because months ago I announced that my book, the very first book in the wrestling category that utilizes QR codes to bring additional content. I’m not going to suggest that they took that idea because they listen closely to ‘Strictly Business.’ Perhaps it’s just a coincidence.”

The White Rabbit Project ultimately led to the reveal of Bray Wyatt, who made his return to WWE earlier this month at Extreme Rules 2022.