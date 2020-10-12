wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Reveals He Shot Content For Next Season of Dark Side of the Ring
October 12, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that in the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that he shot material for the upcoming third season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. He filmed material for an episode on Brian Pillman, as well as the 1991 event WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea.
He said: “I did two things. One was the trip over to North Korea, they’re doing a story about that. I was also part of the Brian Pillman project.”
A third season has yet to be announced, but the ratings for season two suggest it’s only a matter of time.
