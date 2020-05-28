Dark Side of the Ring Is The Highest Rated Show In VICE TV History

It’s probably safe to say that season three is a lock at this point. Variety reports that the docuseries Dark Side of the Ring is the highest-rated program in VICE TV history. VICE TV launched in 2016 and the first episode of Dark Side aired last year.

Nielsen Live+3 data for both seasons reveals that the series has averaged 423,000 viewers per episode with 242,000 in the adults 18-49 demographic. Live+3 data through May 19 also shows that season two averaged 485,000 viewers an episode with 288,000 in the demo. That’s up 52% and 73% respectively from season one. As noted, the season two finale covering Owen Hart’s death was the highest rated episode in the show’s history, breaking VICE’s previous Live+3 and demo records with 626,000 viewers with 390,000 in adults 18-49.

VICE TV executive vice president and general manager Morgan Hertzan said: “We are absolutely ecstatic with the success of ‘Dark Side of the Ring.’ Audiences respond to our courageous compelling storytelling, and this series has proven to be heavyweight in the television landscape. I am very proud to partner with the incredible creatives at Vice Studios, and tag team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener who have so skillfully crafted this show. It is in every way the no holds barred type of programming that you can expect to see on Vice TV. Looking forward to the next KO!”

This season was narrated by Chris Jericho. Evan Hunsey serves as the writer as well, with Jason Eisener as the director. Catherine Whyte, Naveen Prasad, and Vanessa Case are executive producers, with Alex McIntosh producing.