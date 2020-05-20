Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Finale on Owen Hart Draws Highest Numbers to Date for Docuseries

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Season 2 finale for Dark Side of the Ring, “The Final Days of Owen Hart.” This was a highly anticipated episode, and the numbers reinforced that. The episode drew record ratings and viewership for the VICE TV docuseries.

Last night’s episode finished with an overnight audience of 349,000 viewers. That topped the season high viewership of 320,000 viewers, which was for the Season 2 opener on the Chris Benoit tragedy. The show drew a 0.18 rating in the P18-49 demographic and finished as No. 31 in the Cable Top 150 last night. Last week’s episode, “The Last Ride of The Road Warriors,” ranked No. 68 with a 0.12 rating in the same key demo and 264,000 viewers.

Last night’s episode examined the tragic death of Owen Hart at the WWF Over the Edge 1999 event. It featured appearances and new interview footage with Owen Hart’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, and their children, Oje and Athena Hart. This was really the first time they spoke out in such a setting as they’ve largely stayed out of the public eye over the last two decades.

Season 2 of the series averaged 257,666 viewers per episode over nine episodes this season. By comparison, the first season averaged about 201,333 viewers. So, the season finale performed well above the average for both Season 1 and Season 2.

