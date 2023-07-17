Eric Bischoff On Why WBD Is In Favor Of AEW Expanding PPV Schedule, Talks Company’s Growth

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about Fightful Select’s report regarding Warner Bros. Discovery being in favor of AEW expanding its PPV schedule going forward as the two sides continue deep negotiations for a TV rights extension. You can check out some highlights below:

On WBD encouraging AEW to expand its PPV schedule: “My first thought is, why? Why would Warner Discovery… encourage AEW to produce more pay-per-views? I guess it’s because Warner Discovery owns a piece. And they see the revenue and they want a share of it. I’m guessing they do right now, you don’t hear a lot of that chatter. That’s cool. But I’m guessing that Warner Discovery probably owns a piece of AEW, that’s part of their overall deal. And as such, sees revenue potential there that is readily available and they want at it… And if that’s the case, then I’m more convinced than ever that Warner Discovery owns a piece of AEW as we speak and are looking for revenue upside. That’s the only thing that makes sense. Otherwise, why would they care?”

On his belief WBD has ownership equity in AEW: “I’m absolutely convinced because otherwise it wouldn’t make any difference. Why would they care? If they’re not getting a piece of the action, all they care about is television ratings. Since they’re looking for content other than television, there’s no other reason why they’d be interested unless they’re getting a taste.”

On whether AEW grew too fast: “No. I don’t think that they’ve grown too quickly. I mean look, somebody’s providing you an — how could the Wembley show have any negative impact? You can’t, right? I mean, that’s a big opportunity. It’s a massively successful opportunity in terms of branding AEW and making it credible and viable. So whatever they had to do to get there was worth it, right? The squeeze was definitely worth the juice, or the juice was worth their squeeze or however you wanna talk about it. Now in terms of producing more television? Look, if the network wants it, your job is to — in any business you’re in, you’re servicing a client. Doesn’t matter. You’ve gotta keep your client happy. And in this case, AEW is servicing Warner Discovery. If Warner Discovery wants something, your job if you’re a good producer, is to deliver it. And deliver it well enough that they want more of it, or willing to pay for more of it, or pay more for the stuff they already have. So you can’t be critical of that.

“My — and it’s not criticism, it’s more of a, just an awareness and a little bit of experience is, until you have your process, your creative strategies, your creative process, and you’ve got a great handle on your talent. Until you mature in those areas, and AEW is far from that yet although I’m seeing indications that suggest to me that they, perhaps they’re getting more mature. And they’re starting to figure things out from a television production point of view in a storytelling point of view, more on a television production than storytelling. But there’ll come a time when they’ll get there. The risk, when there’s all of that pressure on you to produce that content to service your client, as you’re putting a tremendous amount of pressure on the infrastructure that provides creative and process, that’s the downside. But I don’t think, it’s not an either or. It has to be both. When your network says, ‘Hey, I want more, and here’s some money!’ That just puts the pressure on the process and on the creative to ramp it up better and faster.”

