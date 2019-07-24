WWE News: Eric Bischoff Worked Smackdown Taping Last Night, Danny Cage On Coaching At Performance Center, Finn Balor DVD On The Way

– PWInsider reports that last night’s Smackdown was Eric Bischoff’s first taping since he was named the executive director of the brand back in June. He sat in on the production meetings and spent time with members of the creative team, but there wasn’t much of a change to the way things are done. WWE is reportedly taking time to transition Bischoff into the role so he can get familiar with the company and the brand, as well as how everything works. He offiically started on July 19, although he said on 83 Weeks that Monday was his first day.

– Danny Cage worked as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center this week. He wrote on Twitter:

Put in the work. Nothing is over night. It pays off.

The first time I stepped in a ring? August of 1994. My first time in a @wwe ring? July of 2019.

The work never stops. The learning never stops. The journey never ends. pic.twitter.com/CkuXY7R7D6 — Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) July 23, 2019

– WWE DVD News reports that WWE will release a DVD for Finn Balor by the end of the year.