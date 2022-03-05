Erick Redbeard Appears On AEW Rampage, New Match Set For Revolution Buy-In

WWE alumnus Erick Redbeard made an appearance on tonight’s Rampage, leading to a trios match being added to the Buy In for AEW Revolution. Friday’s show saw Redbeard (the former Erick Rowan) come down to the ring after Alex Abrahantes announced that PAC and Penta would be facing the House of Black on the Revolution Pre-Show, with Redbeard as their partner.

Redbeard last appeared on AEW TV at the Brodie Lee Tribute show. You can see a clip of tonight’s segment below: