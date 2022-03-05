Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Friday everybody! Lee Sanders here and AEW REVOLUTION draws near! Tonight’s RAMPAGE is the final pit stop to that pay-per-view. Tonight’s card sees the TNT Championship being defended by Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin in a Triple Threat match. Meanwhile, a Face of the Revolution qualifying match as Christian Cage vs. Ethan Page. Keith Lee is in action, and Serena Deeb is back with her 5-minute challenge. For those looking to share thoughts on the Revolution ppv this weekend please note I’ll be live covering ppv fallout with a special post show that you can check out via my YouTube channel by clicking here.

Commentators: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho, and Taz

Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

MATCH 1: TNT CHAMPIONSHIP-Sammy Guevara vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

Andrade exits out of the ring as Sammy and Darby give chase. He finds his way back in the ring and Darby and Sammy tag team on him. Darby connects with Code Red for a two count as Sammy breaks it up. Sammy and Darby look on at each other and start going at it. Darby has Sammy in a headlock now, into the ropes goes Darwin, Sammy leapfrogs over Darby, followed by a backflip and connects with a beautiful dropkick! Sammy has Darby in the corner now deliver hard chops to the chest! Nice rising knee connects to the face of Darby. Sammy tries looking for a super avalanche suplex when Andrade gets in and under Sammy powerbomb him with Darby to the canvas! The crowd loves it as Andrade goes for a cover on Sammy and it’s a near fall! Andrade picks up Darby and crashes him on the ropes, stomach first! Andrade follows up on Darby by whipping him silly with his belt. During Picture in Picture break, Andrade goes outside the ring and assaults Sammy for a bit before sending him back in the ring. Andrade opens up Sammy’s legs and stomps on his groin as we are back from break. Andrade now with the Three Amigos as the last impact sends Sammy into the ropes. Andrade and Darby now getting at it but Andrade dominates him to the point he goes up to the top rope looking for a back moonsault. Darby moves out the way as Andrade realizes this and does a backflip, followed by a standing moonsault on Sammy for a cover and near fall. Andrade follows up laying out Darby as finally all three men are teeing off on each other. It is an all out slug and chop fist. Sammy connects with a thrust kick on Andrade as Sammy Irish whips Darby into the corner. Sammy charges at Darby but gets pushed and tossed outside the ring. Andrade gets his knees up to the body of Darby as Darby tried charging at Andrade. Scoop slam done by Andrade, he tries going to the top rope but is denied as Darby starts whipping him with his belt. Andrade is hung up on the ropes as Sammy goes Coast to Coast like Shane O’ Mac on Andrade! Sweet spot! Darby charges at Andrade outside the ring and connects with a dive between the ropes. Darby gestures at Sammy that he wants him as the two go at it exchanging holds. Andrade gets inside as he rolls up Sammy followed by lifting him and crashing him down to the canvas, looking for a pin as Darby interrupts it. Double boots to the face of Andrade by Darby, followed by a stunner, Sammy connects with the GTH! Darby connects with the Coffin Drop on Andrade but is denied by Sammy who connects with a senton to go for the cover on Andrade to retain champion!