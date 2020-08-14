wrestling / News
Ethan Page May Be Done With Impact Wrestling In January, AEW Interested
In posts on Twitter, Ethan Page has been showing off a more chiseled physique than some fans may be used to. This prompted a fan to ask when he began ‘printing money’, and Page responded with the date January 1, 2021. WrestleTalk reports that this date is significant because that is the day after his contract expires with Impact Wrestling.
Page is said to be weighing his options, but AEW is reportedly interested in him. They haven’t been shy about it either, as Cody noted earlier this year in a Q&A session that he was a fan of his work and would like to bring him in. He also recently commented on a Twitter post, noting that he’s keeping an eye on him.
It should be noted, however, that no offer has been made at this time.
Jan 1, 2021 https://t.co/bu6c7gcfxR
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 11, 2020
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) August 11, 2020
