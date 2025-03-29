– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie spoke about working with AJ Lee in WWE and how easy it was to work with the former champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Eva Marie on AJ Lee: “She was actually fantastic. Because looking back, I have to give a lot of love to many of the girls, especially working with me out the gate because they didn’t know who I was until after obviously, you know, me being there for a little while and them getting to know me as like a person and not like the Eva Marie character. For them to have the patience to be willing, gracious enough to kind of guide me through a lot of the things that we did or any of the work that we did together is amazing.”

On AJ Lee being easy to work with: “Its huge because that’s hard, especially when you’re at such a high caliber and a high level and then to also have to in a sense dumb it down for somebody that literally had just weeks previously learned how to take her first back bump like that’s kind of insane so I really appreciate it and I had a great time like, she was awesome and really easy to work with.”