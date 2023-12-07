Evan Karagias Set For Court Date Next Month On Simple Assault Charges

WCW alumnus Evan Karagias has a court date next month on the charges against him for simple assault and injury to personal property. As reported last month, Karagias was arrested on November 1st and hit with the charges, both misdemeanors, in Gaston County, North Carolina. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

PWInsider reports that a court date is scheduled for January 2nd, 2024 in relation to the charges. Details on the incident still have yet to be revealed.

Karagias had a run in WCW from 1997 until 2001 and was part of the boy band-themed trio 3 Count along with Shane Helms and Shannon Moore. During his time with the company he held the WCW Hardcore Championship and WCW Cruiserweight Championship.