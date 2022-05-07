wrestling / News
Evil Uno Comments On Stu Grayson’s Departure From AEW
As previously reported, Stu Grayson is no longer a member of the AEW roster. His contract expired in April and he and AEW were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Evil Uno took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the exit of his tag team partner.
He wrote: “Stu Grayson is one of the best performers in the world. Whatever he does next, Evil Uno knows he will continue to be one of the best. #SSBForever”
