Evil Uno Comments On Stu Grayson’s Departure From AEW

As previously reported, Stu Grayson is no longer a member of the AEW roster. His contract expired in April and he and AEW were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Evil Uno took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the exit of his tag team partner.

He wrote: “Stu Grayson is one of the best performers in the world. Whatever he does next, Evil Uno knows he will continue to be one of the best. #SSBForever”