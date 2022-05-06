Stu Grayson Confirms His AEW Contract Has Expired

Stu Grayson has confirmed previous reports that his contract with AEW has expired. The Dark Order member posted to Twitter to confirm the report from earlier this week that Grayson’s contract came up at the start of the month and they were not able to come to terms on a new deal.

Grayson wrote:

“Update On April 30th my contract with AEW expired. Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and women who steps into the ring. And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of.”