Update on Stu Grayson Leaving AEW After His Contract Expired

UPDATE: Fightful Select also has more details on Stu Grayson leaving AEW. According to the report, AEW offered Grayson a new deal. However, they were not able to come to terms by May 1, and his contract expired. Additionally, it was indicated that the door is not closed for a potential return to AEW for Grayson.

Grayson last worked an April 27 edition of the AEW Dark Elevation TV tapings, which aired last night. He competed in a 12-man tag team match with is fellow Dark Order teammates against the team of Anthony Bennett, Kori Meshaw, Mike Law, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters. The Dark Order won the match.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Joey Janela’s AEW contract expired on Sunday, and his profile has been removed from the AEW website. Also, as noted, the contracts of Jack Evans and Marko Sttunt recently expired, and their names were taken off the website. Another name that is no longer on the AEW roster page is The Dark Order member, Stu Grayson, suggesting that he’s no longer under contract.

Dave Meltzer commented on Stu Grayson’s situation on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer reported that Grayson’s AEW contract expired, much like Janela, Evans, and Stunt. The word backstage is that Grayson and AEW “failed to come to terms to a new agreement.”

Stu Grayson debuted in AEW at the company’s first event, Double or Nothing 2019, as part of The Dark Order. The remaining Dark Order members, such as Evil Uno, Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, John Silver, Pres10 Vance, and Anna Jay, all appear to still be under contract with AEW and are still listed on the roster page.