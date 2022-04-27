Joey Janela Says His AEW Contract Expires This Weekend

Joey Janela’s run in AEW officially comes to an end this weekend, as Janela has confirmed on social media. Janela posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that his contract expires on Sunday, writing:

“Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the f**k did I spend my money on? I spent it on f**ng lobster, lots and lots of f**ng lobster aka Did my first contract absolutely 100% correctly!!”

Janela signed with AEW when the company originally launched in 2019. His next match is for GCW at the company’s In Too Deep show on Saturday, where he will face Mike Bailey.