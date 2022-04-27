wrestling / News
Joey Janela Says His AEW Contract Expires This Weekend
Joey Janela’s run in AEW officially comes to an end this weekend, as Janela has confirmed on social media. Janela posted to Twitter on Wednesday to note that his contract expires on Sunday, writing:
“Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the f**k did I spend my money on?
I spent it on f**ng lobster, lots and lots of f**ng lobster aka Did my first contract absolutely 100% correctly!!”
Janela signed with AEW when the company originally launched in 2019. His next match is for GCW at the company’s In Too Deep show on Saturday, where he will face Mike Bailey.
Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the fuck did I spend my money on?
I spent it on fucking lobster, lots and lots of fucking lobster aka Did my first contract absolutely 100% correctly!! pic.twitter.com/QfvIdqvhje
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Omos Recalls How His WWE Tryout Came Together, Trainers Giving Him Freedom To Be Himself
- Ric Flair Says WWE Made a Video Tribute In Case Of His Death In 2017
- Alexa Bliss Says Her Sinus Surgery Recovery Pic Was ‘Too Violent’ For Instagram
- Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name