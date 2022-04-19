Jack Evans Will Not Be Re-Signed By AEW, Contract Expires In Late April

Jack Evans has taken to social media to reveal that he will soon be gone from the AEW roster. He revealed on Twitter that his contract is coming to an end in late April and it will not be renewed.

My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) April 19, 2022