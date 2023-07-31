The BBC reports that ‘Exotic’ Adrian Street has passed away at the age of 82 last Monday at Cwmbran’s Grange University Hospital. His family confirmed the news. Street recently had brain surgery and survived cancer in 2001.

His wife, Linda, said: “He’d had a heart problem a while ago which was resolved. But then he had a stroke earlier this month which resulted in a bleed on the brain. He was recovering from that at home when he developed colitis – a chronic inflammatory bowel disease – which later turned into sepsis. That’s what killed him. It all came about so quick. I’ve still not come to terms with it yet.”

Linda also said that Street was “the kindest, most lovely and loving man I’ve ever known. The total opposite to how he behaved on stage.”

She plans to have him cremated and will scatter his ashes on the mountains near their home. She added: “He loved the outdoors and we’d go on long walks in the countryside all the time. He’d really be at peace up there.”

Street, as his name suggests, was a flamboyant heel in wrestling who worked in the 1970s and 80s. He would do things like kiss his opponents to avoid being pinned and put make up on them when they were down and out. He wrestled in the UK, Canada, Germany and Mexico, eventually going to the US. He appeared for companies like Mid-South Wrestling, NWA Hollywood and Championship Wrestling from Florida. He even sang his own theme song, ‘Imagine What I Could Do To You.’

He is known as an influential performer who inspired many similar characters, including Goldust. He retired in the 90s but ran the Skull Krushers Wrestling School until 2004. He then started actively wresting again, at NWA Wrestle Birmingham until 2014. Street guessed that he had between 12,000 and 15,000 matches in his career.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Street.