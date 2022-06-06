Ezekiel Doesn’t Believe He’s Related to Max Dupri, Names His Dreams in WWE

Ezekiel may be Elias’ brother, but he doesn’t believe that there’s any relation between himself and another WWE star in Max Dupri. Fans have suggested that with some physical similarities between Ezekiel and Dupri, they may be related. However, the Raw star told Graham “GSM” Matthews that he doesn’t believe that’s the case. You can see some highlights from the discussion below, per Fightful:

On whether he’s related to Max Dupri: “Now. I have seen Max Dupri or formerly LA Knight. I do see some of the similarities. I certainly see that. But I can tell you, unless there are some distant relatives I’m unaware of, which is very possible. I don’t believe we are related, though.”

On his dreams in WWE: “I’ve got big dreams. [Winning] the Tag Team Championship with my brother is the biggest of dreams. But the Universal Championship, that US Championship, these things would be just amazing to get a hold of. There’s the Money in the Bank Ladder Match coming up, man, the opportunities, the doors that would open to have that briefcase. Yeah, but as far as the family goes, huge support there.”